3 KY schools named among “America’s Healthiest Schools”

KENTUCKY (KFVS) -
Three Heartland schools were named in a list of the healthiest schools across the nation.
In the Calloway County School District, Southwest Calloway Elementary School was named. In the Carlisle County School District, both Carlisle County Elementary School and Carlisle County High School made the list.
The list was published by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The organization recognizes 461 of the nation’s healthiest schools based on the school’s ability to serve healthy meals and snacks, getting students to be active, offering high-quality health and physical education and empowering school leaders to be healthy role models.
These three schools are among 17 recognized in the state of Kentucky.
