Jackson Co., IL Medical Reserve Corps looking for volunteers

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County Medical Reserve Corps is looking for volunteers.
They held a meeting Tuesday, September 18 at the Jackson County Health Department to try and recruit community members that may be interested in volunteering to assist with public health outreach and to respond to public health emergencies.
Anyone that volunteers will be able to attend free training that will teach them personal/family disaster preparedness, support skills training, communications, public speaking, and Incident Command Systems.
The Jackson County MRC was established in 2010 and currently has 80 volunteer members. They will be having another meeting on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Jackson County Health Department.
The director of the JCMRC Bart Hagston spoke about how they are looking for help from everyone.
“We are looking for people on the medical side of all shapes and sizes,” he said. “But just as important are the non medical folks that can provide critical support logistics administrative help for all those activities that we do.”
