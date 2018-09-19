IL National Guard helicopters bring relief supplies to NC

IL National Guard helicopters bring relief supplies to NC
The Illinois National Guard says the 10 soldiers and the two helicopters deployed to North Carolina are making an impact in areas hit hard by Hurricane Florence by transporting cargo and relief personnel to disaster areas.
By Marsha Heller | September 19, 2018 at 7:23 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 7:23 AM

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Illinois National Guard members and their helicopters deployed to North Carolina are supplying relief efforts to areas hit hard by Hurricane Florence.

The Illinois National Guard says the 10 soldiers and the two helicopters deployed are making impact in North Carolina by transporting cargo and relief personnel.

Their CH-47 Chinook and crew reported transporting 28,000 pounds of food, water, and relief supplies to a hospital in the disaster area Monday, Sept. 17.

Illinois National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter and crew transported 28,000 pounds of food, water, and relief supplies to a hospital in a flooded area.
Illinois National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter and crew transported 28,000 pounds of food, water, and relief supplies to a hospital in a flooded area. (Source: Illinois National Guard)

On the same day, the guard reports their UH-60 Blackhawk and crew transported 2,750 pounds of relief supplies to rural Jones County, North Carolina.

On Tuesday, Sept. 18. the Blackhawk crew flew Red Cross responders into the disaster area.

Nearly 3,000 pounds of relief supplies on board an Illinois National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was delivered to Jones County, NC on Monday, Sept. 17.
Nearly 3,000 pounds of relief supplies on board an Illinois National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was delivered to Jones County, NC on Monday, Sept. 17. (Source: Illinois National Guard)

The CH-47 Chinook crew members are of B Company, 238th Aviation Battalion based in Peoria, Illinois.

The UH-60 Blackhawk crew is from B Co., 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment based in Kankakee, Illinois.

The two crews were deployed to North Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.