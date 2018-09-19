IL National Guard helicopters bring relief supplies to NC

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Illinois National Guard members and their helicopters deployed to North Carolina are supplying relief efforts to areas hit hard by Hurricane Florence.
The Illinois National Guard says the 10 soldiers and the two helicopters deployed are making impact in North Carolina by transporting cargo and relief personnel.
Their CH-47 Chinook and crew reported transporting 28,000 pounds of food, water, and relief supplies to a hospital in the disaster area Monday, Sept. 17.
On the same day, the guard reports their UH-60 Blackhawk and crew transported 2,750 pounds of relief supplies to rural Jones County, North Carolina.
On Tuesday, Sept. 18. the Blackhawk crew flew Red Cross responders into the disaster area.
The CH-47 Chinook crew members are of B Company, 238th Aviation Battalion based in Peoria, Illinois.
The UH-60 Blackhawk crew is from B Co., 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment based in Kankakee, Illinois.
The two crews were deployed to North Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 13.
