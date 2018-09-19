The Hot and Humid Days Continue

Light for may be seen across the Heartland again this morning. Temperatures in the 60s to 70s, but it feel quite muggy outside with higher dewpoints starting off the day. Today will be much like yesterday: Hot and humid! Mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day with some clouds moving in during the afternoon. Isolated showers and the small chance for a thunderstorm are possible this afternoon through the early evening. Feel like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to 100 degrees!