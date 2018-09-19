First Alert: Muggy and humid out today

(KFVS) -
Get ready for a muggy, humid day outside.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures are in the 60s to 70s, but it feel quite muggy outside with higher dew points starting off the day.
Today will be much like yesterday: Hot and humid!
Mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day with some clouds moving in during the afternoon.
Isolated showers and the small chance for a thunderstorm are possible this afternoon through the early evening.
Feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to 100 degrees!
