Cobden, IL man sentenced to prison for aggravated DUI

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -
A Cobden, Illinois man was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections according to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds.
Roy Scott Johnson was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated driving while under the influence, a class 2 felony. He will serve a two year period of Mandatory Supervised Release.
The case was investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic crash on Skyline Drive in Cobden on January 25.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Casper.
