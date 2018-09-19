Audit underway of St. Francois Co., MO prosecuting attorney after whistleblower concerns

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is being audited after whistleblower complaints.
According to Missouri State Auditor Nichole Galloway, there is a review of allegations of misused funds.
“This audit will independently examine how public resources have been used and provide answers as to if there has been any inappropriate use of those resources,” Auditor Galloway said. “As this audit officially gets underway, I encourage residents with information that could be helpful to reach out to my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”
Galloway said she asked the county commission in August for an audit request after her office received information through the Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline.
She said allegedly funds were spent inappropriately on questionable expenditures by the county prosecutor and that bonus payments may have been made to employees of the prosecutor’s office.
We talked to St. Francois County Prosecutor Jerrod Mahurin on Wednesday, September 19.
He said anything he does in his office has to be approved by the commission and it then goes through the auditor’s office and the treasurer’s office.
“I have no funds in my office that I can disperse without prior approval,” he said.
Mahurin said he doesn’t even have petty cash funds.
His office turned over six or seven boxes of material.
“We welcome the audit,” he said. “We are more than happy to help.”
He said he does hate that it’s “costing tax payers $50,000 for someone to make use of political motivation.”
The county commission formally requested that the audit of the prosecuting attorney’s office be performed.
