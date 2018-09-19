Amber Alert issued for 3-week-old abducted by father

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant.
Steven Smith, who is 3-weeks-old, was taken by his father Stevie Boyd, who does not have custody of
the child.
The baby boy was taken from his Memphis home on Graceland Avenue at Pepper Tree Apartment Tuesday night around 10:00 p.m. Police said Boyd fired shots at the mother after he took the child.
The infant is described as 19-inches-long and weighs about 7 pounds. He was last seen in a black shirt and diaper.
Boyd, 21, is described as a 6-feet tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes weighing about 136 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing with a black and red hat.
Boyd is considered armed.
if you have any information on the whereabouts of Boyd or Smith call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
