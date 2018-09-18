12-year-old missing after being dropped off at school

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing girl who were last seen after she was dropped off at school Monday.
Akira Poplar, 12, was last seen Monday morning around 7:00 a.m. when she was dropped off at school. When her uncle came to pick her up at 2:30 p.m., she wasn't there.
Poplar is described as 5-feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a purple Soulsville shirt with black pants ad black shoes.
If you see her, you're asked to call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
