9-year-old girl injured in bicycle vs. truck collision in Mayfield, KY

According to police with The Kentucky State Police Post 1, they received a call from the Mayfield Police Department asking KSP to work an injury collision at around 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 17.
An investigation showed a 9-year-old was traveling north on 13th street on a bicycle. The child failed to yield to traffic coming from the west on Housman St.
Police said David J. Cotton, 25 of Clinton, Ky, was traveling west on Houseman Street, in a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up truck. Cotton did not see the juvenile entering his path due to sun-glare, police said.
The juvenile was not wearing a helmet and collided with the pick-up truck and sustained severe injuries.
A Mayfield-Graves County Ambulance was traveling on Housman Street and was able to immediately stop and render first aid to the juvenile. The juvenile was transported to an area medical center and later airlifted to a children’s hospital where she remains in critical condition.
KSP Collision Re-Constructionist Sergeant Eric Fields is continuing the investigation. KSP was assisted on the scene by the Mayfield-Graves EMS, and the Mayfield Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
