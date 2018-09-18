Wrong balance printed on some City of Cape Girardeau utility bills

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - If you are a City of Cape Girardeau utility customer, you might want to look over your water, sewer and trash bill.
According to the City of Cape Girardeau, some customers received bills starting Monday, Sept. 17 which show the wrong previous balance and total amount due.
Bills sent to the northwest corner of the city and dated Sept. 12 were reportedly the only ones affected.
The city states automatic payments were not affected.
According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the error occurred when account balances were exported to a third party vendor to print and mail out the bills.
City staff is reportedly working with the software vendor to prevent this error from happening in the future.
The city wants to ensure customers all payments and account information is correct and secure.
City officials said the bill online as well as automatic billing was not affected and is correct. If customers want to check their bills they will see the correct amount online.
Customers can come in and pay their bill and that charge will be correct as well.
Customers can check their account balances online here, request verification by sending an email to customerservice@cityofcape.org, or by calling the Customer Service office at 573-339-6322.
