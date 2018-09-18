What you need to know Sept. 18

(KFVS) -
Good morning, it is Tuesday, Sept. 18.
Today will be another hot and humid day.
There is some patchy fog in the Heartland this morning, but not as much as yesterday.
Lisa Michaels says the feels-like temps will be in the mid-90s. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon.
The summer-like conditions will last for a few more days. That includes feels-like temps in the 90s with chances of isolated rain every day.
We’ll have better chances for widespread rain on Friday and that will last into the weekend. The system will also bring cooler temps and less sunshine.
- A 9-year-old girl was injured in bicycle vs. truck collision in Mayfield, Kentucky.
- Gaege Bethune’s murder conviction was thrown out by a judge yesterday on Sept. 17.
- A Stoddard County, Missouri man was sentenced to 18 years on child porn charges.
- Officials in Union County, Illinois are investigating a suspicious death.
Machines are expected to handle over half workplace tasks by 2025 according to a report.
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks.
