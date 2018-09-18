Man arrested on several drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -
A Ledbetter, Kentucky man was arrested after deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department stopped him on Sept. 18.
Deputies said they stopped a driver in a gray Chevrolet Passenger for registration violations at 3:02 a.m. driven by 25-year-old Kevin Page.
He was charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc, possessing .08 of marijuana first offense, trafficking a controlled substance first degree first offense, ( less than two grams of methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Page seemed to be under the influence of intoxicants according to deputies. When they asked him to step out of the vehicle he dropped a small bag of marijuana into the seat.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found 1.9 grams of methamphetamine, along with numerous items associated with trafficking narcotics.
Page was arrested and Lodged at McCracken Regional Jail. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.