Suit Up event prepares SEMO students for job interviews
JCPenney and the Career Service Center at Southeast Missouri State University are hosting a private Suit Up event for hundreds of college students to help them prepare for job interviews. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | September 18, 2018 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 10:53 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Hundreds of Southeast Missouri State University students this weekend are expected to attend a private event to help them prepare and dress for success for future job interviews.

JCPenney and the Career Service Center at Southeast Missouri State University are hosting a Suit Up event on Sunday, Sept. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The private event will take place at West Park Mall inside JCPenney.

SEMO faculty, staff and alumni along with JCPenney team members will be on-hand to help students find what size to buy, how a suit should fit, how to tie a tie, and more.

Students will also receive special discounts on career wear and business photo headshots and a chance to receive a free mini make-over and salon consultation.

