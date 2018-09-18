Suit Up event prepares SEMO students for job interviews

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Hundreds of Southeast Missouri State University students this weekend are expected to attend a private event to help them prepare and dress for success for future job interviews.
JCPenney and the Career Service Center at Southeast Missouri State University are hosting a Suit Up event on Sunday, Sept. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The private event will take place at West Park Mall inside JCPenney.
SEMO faculty, staff and alumni along with JCPenney team members will be on-hand to help students find what size to buy, how a suit should fit, how to tie a tie, and more.
Students will also receive special discounts on career wear and business photo headshots and a chance to receive a free mini make-over and salon consultation.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.