9/18/18: Politics & the Emmy Awards

Remember the days when you would turn on your television and watch the news with your family and then check out primetime programming for entertainment?
You watched the good shows. You didn't watch the ones you didn't like or didn't agree with and it was that simple. Shows lived or died by their viewership.
For decades, shows like the Emmy Awards were aired to reward content creators for making a difference in their mediums.
In 2001, I won an Emmy for writing and producing in the Atlanta Region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It was the most exciting time in my career to that point.
Those days in media were very rewarding because television was still used to inform and entertain. Because hard work goes into what we do, I enjoy watching people accomplish great things in the media and for decades, the Emmy Awards have been truly one of my favorite shows on television.
Until this year.
Politics have hijacked the Emmys like it has done to almost everything else in our lives. The show is becoming more about political statements and who can shock who and has gotten away from its core purpose. Whether I agree with the political views or not isn’t the issue because we are trained to try and see all sides and respect all opinions.
There are appropriate times to explore the passion of politics, but it’s my sincerest hope that shows like the Emmy Awards get back to their core intent, to recognize and reward excellence, NOT to advance a political agenda.
Realizing there are appropriate platforms for politics and entertainment, and that some things are better off in their purest form makes this A Better Heartland.