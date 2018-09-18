Paducah, KY woman taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash

By Jasmine Adams | September 18, 2018 at 6:55 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 6:55 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital early on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 2:47 a.m. on Hansen Rd.

Deputies said an investigation showed Mary Meinders, 51 of Paducah, Ky, was headed eastbound on the road way in a 2013 Honda Accord.

Meinders vehicle left the road way on the north side and entered a ditch. It then collided with a culvert, brick pillar and a mailbox.

She was taken to an area medical center for non-incapacitating injuries.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance Service and Meadow’s towing.

