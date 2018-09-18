Paducah, KY woman taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -
A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital early on Tuesday, Sept. 18.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 2:47 a.m. on Hansen Rd.
Deputies said an investigation showed Mary Meinders, 51 of Paducah, Ky, was headed eastbound on the road way in a 2013 Honda Accord.
Meinders vehicle left the road way on the north side and entered a ditch. It then collided with a culvert, brick pillar and a mailbox.
She was taken to an area medical center for non-incapacitating injuries.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance Service and Meadow’s towing.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.