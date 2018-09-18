Paducah, KY police, fire departments receive high safety ratings from citizen survey

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Paducah, Kentucky’s police and fire departments have received positive ratings from a citizen survey.
One of the first questions on the survey asked citizens to rate their feeling of safety in their neighborhood during the day in Paducah. The results show that 91 percent rated their feeling of safety as very safe or somewhat safe. The city recieved a 90 percent positive rating in 2016 with an 88 percent positive rating in 2013.
In fire services, the percent of positive responses maintained a high percentage of 90 percent for 2018 and for 2016. Paducah received an 87 percent positive rating in 2013.
The National Citizen Survey was mailed to 1500 randomly-selected households within city-limits.
Feedback includes Mobility, Natural Environment, Built Environment, Economy, Recreation & Wellness, Education & Enrichment, and Community Engagement. Over the next several weeks, specific results will be released.
