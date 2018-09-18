Opioid addiction treatment clinic to open in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A outpatient opioid treatment center will soon open in Cape Girardeau, Missouri serving the city and southeast Missouri.
According to Shariff Shakir, General Manager of Restart Recovery the clinic’s first day is October 3. Patients can be seen for an intake as early as September 17.
Those wanting to be treated can be referred by a health care provider or can be self-referred.
“Suboxone is a powerful and effective medication for the treatment of opioid use disorder, commonly referred to as addiction," .” Shariff Shakir, General Manager. “The change in the patients is profound. They are able to change the behaviors that consumed them in active addiction.”
The phone number is 573-298-4772 or visit their website at restartrecovery.com.
