Levee breached during 2016 flood could be rebuilt in Alexander Co., IL

Levee breached during 2016 flood could be rebuilt in Alexander Co., IL
A provision in a water infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill could help rebuild the Len Small Levee in Alexander County, Illinois. (Source: KFVS) (Clinch, Marsha)
By Marsha Heller | September 18, 2018 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 11:42 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - A provision in a water infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill could help rebuild the Len Small Levee in Alexander County, Illinois.

According to U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) the Water Resources Development Act was passed by Congress on Thursday, Sept. 13.

In the act there is a provision to help rebuild the Len Small Levee which was breached during the New Year Flood of 2016.

Rep. Bost’s office says the bill that would strengthen infrastructure at America’s ports, lock, dams and waterways is expected to be passed by the U.S. Senate and signed into law by President Trump with in the coming weeks.

“This vitally important legislation helps local communities, like those in Alexander County, recover from flood disasters. Several thousand acres of infrastructure and agriculture land were destroyed when Len Small Levee gave way two years ago. Residents were left in bureaucratic limbo as federal agencies calculated whether fixing the levee was worth their while.  In the meantime, Southern Illinois families suffered.  This legislation gives a lifeline to rural communities struggling to rebuild after a disaster.”
Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12)

According to Rep. Bost’s office, under current law, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can only repair a non-federal levee if the flood protection benefits outweigh the costs.

Rep. Bost introduced the levee rebuilding provision to Congress.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.