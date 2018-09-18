Levee breached during 2016 flood could be rebuilt in Alexander Co., IL

“This vitally important legislation helps local communities, like those in Alexander County, recover from flood disasters. Several thousand acres of infrastructure and agriculture land were destroyed when Len Small Levee gave way two years ago. Residents were left in bureaucratic limbo as federal agencies calculated whether fixing the levee was worth their while. In the meantime, Southern Illinois families suffered. This legislation gives a lifeline to rural communities struggling to rebuild after a disaster.”

Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12)