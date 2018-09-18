Levee breached during 2016 flood could be rebuilt in Alexander Co., IL

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - A provision in a water infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill could help rebuild the Len Small Levee in Alexander County, Illinois.
According to U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) the Water Resources Development Act was passed by Congress on Thursday, Sept. 13.
In the act there is a provision to help rebuild the Len Small Levee which was breached during the New Year Flood of 2016.
Rep. Bost’s office says the bill that would strengthen infrastructure at America’s ports, lock, dams and waterways is expected to be passed by the U.S. Senate and signed into law by President Trump with in the coming weeks.
According to Rep. Bost’s office, under current law, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can only repair a non-federal levee if the flood protection benefits outweigh the costs.
Rep. Bost introduced the levee rebuilding provision to Congress.
