Kennett Police: Man barricades himself with gun in van

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -
Police in Kennett, Missouri were called out to a vehicle where they said a man was sitting inside armed with a firearm.
Officers said they received information about the man around 12:30 p.m. They said James Payne, 26 of Kennett, had outstanding warrants and was sitting inside a vehicle on Central Street.
Officers received further information that Payne was under the influence of narcotics, very depressed, very paranoid and armed.
Police said Payne told family members he knew he had a warrant and that the police were looking for him. At that point, officers from the Kennett Police Department, assisted by the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the area and found him barricaded inside a van armed with a shotgun.
According to officers they gave Payne verbal commands and he complied. He was taken into custody without incident.
Inside the van, officers said they found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, prescription medication, ammunition, as well as the firearm.
Officers arrested Payne for unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and on the preexisting outstanding state of Missouri warrant issued out of Dunklin County. Payne was held in the Dunklin County Justice Center on the warrant and pending the filing of formal charges by the Dunklin County Prosecutor’s office
