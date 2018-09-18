4 injured in early morning crash on Route 3 in Grand Tower, IL

GRAND TOWER, IL (KFVS) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, four people had to be taken to an area hospital after a crash in Grand Tower, Illinois.
The crash happened on Tuesday, September 18 around 12:33 a.m.
Jackson County Ambulance and Tower Rock Fire Department were called to the scene.
The driver of a Chevy Silverado lost control and the vehicle left the road. The 19-year-old driver from Grand Tower was thrown from the truck.
Three others were injured and one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.