Hot and humid weather expected for the last days of Summer

Warm and humid weather continues this afternoon and evening. Lows tonight will only drop into the 60s. Wednesday we will have a day very similar to what we saw today. Highs will climb back into the 90s and feels like numbers will be in the mid to upper 90s. There will be a few isolated showers and t’storms Wednesday afternoon. A break from the high heat will come this weekend thanks to added clouds and rain. Right now it looks like much of the weekend could be wet.