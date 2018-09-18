Heartland native ‘stranded’ by Florence, returns home

MALDEN, MO (KFVS) - A Heartland native who now lives in North Carolina just got back home Monday September 17th after being ‘stranded’ by blocked roads and flood waters caused by hurricane Florence.
Tyler Criglar grew up in Malden, Missouri but now lives in near Fayetteville, NC with his fiance Jordyn and her two kids.
They drove his SUV west to flee from Florence Thursday before the storm hit, but when they got back Sunday night Criglar says they had to stay in a shelter overnight because all the roads leading to their home were either flooded or had debris from homes and trees blocking the way.
“We took many detours and came across a lot of closed roads,” Criglar said. “Some roads were so flooded it felt like I was going to lose control of my (Nissan) Pathfinder.”
Criglar’s family got to visit his grandparents in Malden during their road trip to avoid the storm.
Gracie Harris says she is glad her grandson got back safe.
"I feel kind of bad about it because I figured that he should've waited,” Harris said. “The kids couldn't go to school. They couldn't go to work so I was wondering why Tyler was in such a hurry to get back. It was a blessing from god. God took care of them you know seeing them safely through it."
While the rain is starting to let up, Criglar says his area and others on the East coast are under tornado warnings which is a more familiar natural disaster for his family.
Harris says a tornado directly hit her daughter Valerie Price’s home on the southside of Malden in February this year.
“You’re just thankful they all survived it because Val’s house was tore up pretty bad,” Harris said. “There was a hole in the ceiling over where there bed was, and they came out alive.”
Criglar says all of the stores nearby his home in North Carolina are out of supplies and they are waiting on food trucks to come so they can buy groceries.
“They said they had some food left in the freezer, so they can throw that up and cook it,” Harris said.
So far the Malden native says he has no severe damage to his house.
