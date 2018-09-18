Crash involving semi and combine ties-up traffic in Stoddard Co., MO

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a combine is tying up traffic in Stoddard County, Missouri.
The crash happened on Highway 60 about nine-miles East of Dexter around 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18.
According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on the scene directing traffic and drivers should give themselves some extra travel time if they are heading towards this area.
Viewers tell us traffic is crawling along.
The only injury reported was to someone’s hand.
The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
