Cardinals bust out the bats in 11-6 win over the Braves

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals traveled to Atlanta to take on the Braves.
Yadier Molina got the scoring started in a weird way, by getting hit with the bases loaded, putting the Cardinals up 1-0.
Kolton Wong doubled in the first driving in two more (3-0 Cardinals).
Braves Freddie Freeman hit a two run home run in the third (3-2 Cardinals).
Miles Mikolas pitched five innings give up two runs and striking out six.
Wong continued with a hot bat and hit a solo blast in the fourth (4-2 Cardinals).
Paul Dejong a hit a two-run shot of his own in the fifth to make it 6-2 Cardinals.
Braves Tyler Flowers and Nick Markakis added to the braves score with a sac fly and a double (Cardinals 6-5).
Harrison Bader hit a three-run home run in the eighth (Cardinals 9-5).
Randol Acuna single in a run in the eighth to make it 9-6 Cardinals.
Yadier Molina capped off the scoring with a two-run home run as the Cardinals win it 11-6.
