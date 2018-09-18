2 arrested, accused of trying to steal hemp from TN farm

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - Two men were arrested on Monday, September 17 after being accused of trying to steal hemp plants from a farm in southern Weakley County, Tennesee.
Axel Javier Rivera, 20, of Sharon, Tenn. and Kaelin Dewayne Willis, 22, of Camden, Tenn. were arrested for criminal tresspass, theft over $1,000, vandalism and possession of marijuana.
The sheriff office claims the two cut down over $1,000 worth of plants before they were caught.
The mananger of the farm told deputies people are constantly trying to steal the plants thinking it is marijuana, but the sheriff’s office said the plant contains far less chemical and cannot make someone high.
