Application approved for hemp facility in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The Paducah Planning Commission approved an application for an agricultural hemp facility at its September 17 meeting.
The application was submitted by GenCanna Global USA, Inc. for a light industrial operation at 322 North 3rd Street. It’s a 120,000 square-foot facility formerly occupied by Amerisource Bergen.
GenCanna manufactures hemp-derived products.
The City of Paducah gave the company several conditions in the special use permit including improving the landscaping and tree canopy around the building, incorporating murals on the building’s faces, using no more than 10 percent of the building for warehousing and opening a retail facility of no less than 5,000 square-feet, which will be open to the public a minimum of five days per week.
The remainder of the building would be comprised of offices and research and manufacturing space.
According to the City, the current zone is a B-3, General Business Zone, which allows light industrial operations through Planning Commission approval.
GenCanna President Steve Bevan said he is meeting with farmers around western Kentucky.
“We are just amazed by the land and farms,” he said. “It’s important that we farm with family farmers. There’s a great opportunity for Kentucky to re-capture some of its past hemp heritage in a big way. But at the same time, there are some high value products we want to manufacture in downtown from local farms nearby.”
Currently, GenCanna is working through the purchase process for the facility.
According to the City, the next steps with them would involve the submitting of development plans to the Planning Department which would require approval by the Paducah Planning Commission.
