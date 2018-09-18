Another Summer-Like Day

Good Tuesday Morning Heartland!
Light fog can be expected this morning, but you will notice that it feels muggy outside with dew points higher than yesterday. Mostly sunny skies this morning will heat up the Heartland quickly again into the low 90s by the early afternoon but feel like temperatures in the mid 90s. We can expect a few isolated showers this afternoon, but these will die out after sunset.
Hot and humid summer-like conditions will continue for most of this week with feel like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Better chances for widespread rain will move in on Friday heading into the weekend.
-Lisa
