Ameren IL reminds farmers to be aware of hazards during Farm Safety Week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) -
Ameren Illinois is reminding farmers to be safe this week.
While National Farm Safety & Health Week (September 16-22) is going on it is a good time to remind farmers to be aware of electric and natural gas hazards while working in the field.
Here are a few tips:
- Look up, down, side-to-side and continually scan your surroundings
- Maintain a 10-foot clearance radius from all overhead power lines
- Use a spotter whenever moving or operating equipment
- Lower equipment before leaving the field
- If you notice drooping or sagging power lines, immediately call Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000
- If a piece of equipment becomes tangled in power lines call Ameren Illinois immediately. Wait INSIDE the cab until the utility arrives to de-energize the line or else your body could be the path to ground for the electricity, resulting in electrocution.
- To mitigate the potential for natural gas incidents on the farm, always call 811 (J.U.L.I.E.) before tile plowing, setting fence posts or any other deep digging projects outside of routine farm tillage.
- Keep an eye out for above-ground piping.
Visit Ameren’s website for more details.
