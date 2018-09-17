Your Monday Forecast

Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a mostly sunny and hot afternoon across the area. Temperatures are more like what we would see in middle July instead of middle September. We are seeing a few isolated pop-up showers, but these will die out around sunset. Temperatures this evening will remain well above average, slowly falling into the lower 70s late. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot again. There will be a few isolated pop-up showers during the heat of the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values around 95 degrees.