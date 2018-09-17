Woman stabbed, another woman arrested in Sikeston, MO

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -
A Sikeston, Missouri woman has been arrested following a stabbing on Saturday, Sept. 15.
Jasmine N. Stevenson, 28 of Sikeston, was charges with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Her bond is set at $35,000.
According to Sgt. Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded around 1:25 p.m. to a home on Alabama St.
When they arrived, officers learned a 25-year-old woman had been stabbed.
After an investigation, police said they found there had been an ongoing fued between the two. Witnesses and the victim told police there was a physical altercation that took place.
This escalated when Stevenson allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim’s arm several times.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for those injuries and later released. Her identity has not been released at this time.
