What you need to know Sept. 17

Good morning, it is Monday, Sept. 17.
We could see some light fog this morning. During the day, there will be plenty of sunshine. It’s going to be hot.
Lisa Michaels says feels-like temps will be in the low 90s. This afternoon, we could see some showers and isolated storms.
It will be hot and humid for most of the week. There will be lots of sunshine. The feels-like temps will top out in the 90s for several days.
Another system moves in on Friday. It will bring increased rain chances for the Heartland and some relief from the heat.
- Florence brings heavy rains and dangerous flooding even as it weakens
- Horses in Chaffee, Missouri were shot multiple times. Police are investigating.
- Many walk the Cape Girardeau, Missouri streets for substance use disorder recovery awareness.
A woman rubbed feces on her neighbor’s door after their dog did his business in her yard.
Police said a man faked down syndrome and hired caregivers to bathe him and change his diapers.
