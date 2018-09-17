4 ways to spot a human trafficking victim

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The number of human trafficking cases is increasing in Birmingham year after year.
The main takeaway a presentation Sunday at 16th Street Baptist Church was that combating human trafficking is not just a job for the FBI. The problem falls on everyone to know what it looks like and report it.
“Human trafficking - think of it as modern day slavery. People in the heart of the free world are being bought, sold and exploited,” said Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp with the FBI Birmingham Division.
Even if you don’t see it, speakers at the presentation said it’s likely we’ve unknowingly benefited from human trafficking or forced labor.
"We do in fact have it here in Birmingham," said Sharp. "We have two main interstate thoroughfares that go through our territory and that creates a perfect storm in terms of traffickers coming in and out of our territory."
In an effort to combat the issue, the FBI and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute set the theme of sex and labor trafficking for this year's two-day conference to raise awareness of how to spot a victim.
“They are at a very vulnerable position, they’re often young people, particularly young women,” said BCRI President and CEO Andrea Taylor. “And without awareness and training on behalf of the entire community to be alert when they see it, and to say something if they see something that looks suspicious, there won’t be a real effort to eliminate this problem.”
According to the National Human Trafficking website, sex trafficking is the most common in our state, with hotel- and motel-based industries as the most common used for sex trafficking.
The victims are mostly women.
The website gives the following signs for how to spot a victim:
- Lack of freedom to leave
- Poor mental and physical health
- Lack of control over possessions or finances
- Inconsistencies in his or her story
This conference will continue Monday morning at 7:30 at the Civil Rights Institute with a survivor's account and a question and answer session with law enforcement.
To report potential sex trafficking, you can contact your local FBI Office or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
