Traffic Signal Phase Change Planned in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has planned a traffic signal phase change at he in the intersection of US 45 and 16th Street in Paducah, Ky. on Wednesday, Sept. 19.
Traffic east and west will be split into protective lanes. To reduce wait time, this signal is being reworked to all permissive turns only, require drivers to yield to oncoming traffic before making a turn.
KYTC is reminding drivers that the left lane can be used for both turns and through traffic. Caution is required.
Drivers should use extra caution while equipment, flaggers, and signal personnel are working in and around this intersection.
