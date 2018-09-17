Suspicious death under investigation in Union Co., IL

WOLF LAKE, IL (KFVS) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a suspicious death in Wolf Lake, Illinois.
According to Sheriff Scott Harvel, the body of a male was found around 11:19 a.m on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 7625 State Route 3 North.
The sheriff says the death is suspicious in nature, but is not commenting as to why.
At this time, the identity of the dead male is being withheld until family can be notified.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 1:00 p.m.
The investigation into the circumstances involving the victim’s death is ongoing.
In conjunction with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Carbondale Police Department, SIU Police Department, and Secretary of State Police are investigating the death.
