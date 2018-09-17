Suspect killed in officer involved shooting, investigation underway by KSP

CHRISTIAN CO. KY (KFVS) -
Officers with the Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting they say happened on Sept. 17 where one person was killed.
Around 12:24 a.m. the Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville received a call requesting assistance from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department.
According to KSP officials, the complaint was of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Meacham Road and Greenville Road, with the driver slumped over the steering wheel.
When the Sheriff’s Department and the Trooper arrived on scene, they discovered the vehicle was stolen from Akron, Ohio.
Officers said when the Trooper made contact with the suspect, the Trooper attempted to remove the suspect from the vehicle.
The suspect began to flee the scene and in the process, the Trooper was dragged by the vehicle until able to dislodge himself officials said.
The deputies and Trooper pursued the stolen vehicle for several miles going southbound on Greenville Road. While in pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle, for an unknown reason, caught fire and became fully engulfed.
During the interaction at the end of the pursuit, the suspect was shot and killed by the Trooper. The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene by the Christian County Coroner.
The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, and the identity of the suspect is currently unknown.
