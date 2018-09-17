Stoddard County, MO man sentenced to 18 years on Child Porn charges

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Stoddard County, Missouri U.S. Attonery’s office has announced the sentence of a Puxico, Mo. man on Sept. 17.
According to the U.S. Attonery’s Office, James Davenport, 28, of Puxico, Mo., was sentenced to 220 months (eighteen years, four months) in federal prison following his guilty plea to receipt of child pornography.
At his guilty plea hearing last June, Davenport admitted to using a social media application to obtain numerous video files consisting of child pornography. Davenport also admitted to saving the material to a cloud storage account.
After serving his sentence, Davenport will be placed on lifetime supervised released and not be allowed contact with minors. He will also be required to registry as a sex offender. This case was investigated by the FBI and the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office.
