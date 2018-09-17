Police: Child left in hot car, man facing neglect charge

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A man is in jail after police say a young child was found in a hot car in the parking lot of an Evansville business.
It happened Sunday evening near Joann’s Fabric on Green River Road.
Strangers say they noticed a young toddler inside a car seat with the windows rolled all the way up and the engine off.
They say the child was already red, sweaty, scared, and crying when they found him.
Emergency crews quickly arrived and were able to get the boy out of the car.
We are told it was several minutes after the rescue that 27-year-old Devon Smith came outside.
He was arrested and charged with child neglect.
