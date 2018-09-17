Police: 2 ATVs, trailer worth more than $7,000 stolen in Union City, TN

UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) -
Police in Union City, Tennessee responded to a report of two stolen ATVs and a stolen trailer on Sept. 14.
According to police, they responded to Southmeade, St. around 8:02 a.m. in reference to the theft.
An officer spoke with the victim, Robert Nichols, who told him sometime between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. someone came to his property and took his 14 ft trailer loaded with two green Honda four wheelers.
Nichols told police the value of the two vehicles is around $3,500 each and the value of the trailer is about $800.
Anyone with information may call the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515.
