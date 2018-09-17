Pepsi MidAmerica plant expanding in Marion, IL

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The Pepsi MidAmerica plant in Marion, Illinois is reportedly expanding and has plans to create more jobs.
According to the office of Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg), the plant in Marion is expanding and efforts are underway to secure funding for on-site roadwork developments at the facility.
The lawmaker is reportedly working with company representatives, regional and state entities and local officials to obtain the funding.
State Sen. Fowler’s office says these efforts are key for the Pepsi MidAmerica plant in Marion to expand, which include plans to implement a new distribution system and the creation of new jobs within the facility.
Details on the company’s ongoing expansion plans will be revealed by State Sen. Fowler and Pepsi MidAmerica representatives around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17.
