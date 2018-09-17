Paducah, Ky man arrested on third sex offender registry violation

McCracken County, KY (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paducah, Kentucky man for sex offender registry violation on Sept. 17.
According to MCSO, Andrew Lowery, 28, of Paducah, Ky., was staying at and address in violation of his conditions as a registered sex offender. Lowery had been arrested twice by before in the last six months for the same offense.
During an investigation into Lowery, detectives learned that Lowery had been on local school property several times without permission. Lowery was also found to be driving on a suspended license and arrested on those charges and taken to the McCracken County Jail. Lowery was released on bond.
Lowery has also recently been arrested and pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property under $500. Lowery is also out on bond in Ballard County for felony theft of unlawful taking of under $10,000, criminal trepass, and being a persistent felony offender. Lowery is currently awaiting sentencing for one of the counts of sex offender registry violation.
