Oil spill forces lane closure on interstate in Marshall Co., KY

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - An oil spill restricts a portion of Interstate 69 to one lane in Marshall County, Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the oil spill happened around 12: 15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17 and it is near the 48 mile marker in the northbound lane of I-69.
This section of the interstate is restricted to one lane, with all traffic being moved to the left-hand/passing lane.
KYTC crews are working to clear the oil from the affected lane and it could take about an hour.
Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and to be aware of equipment, flaggers and other personnel along the interstate in close proximity to traffic.
