Motion, sentencing hearings today for Gaege Bethune

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - Two hearings for Gaege Bethune are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 17 at the Jackson County Courthouse in Murphysboro, Illinois.
Bethune is the man convicted of the 2014 death of Pravin Varughese, a Southern Illinois University student.
He was found guilty on Thursday, June 14 of first-degree murder predicated on aggravated battery in the death of Varughese.
New legal representation for Bethune will go before a judge for a motion hearing in the morning and later at 1 p.m. for the sentencing hearing.
Online court documents showed Bethune’s defense, Steven Greenberg and T. Liam Kelly filed a motion asking for an extension of time to prepare and file an addition post-trial motion.
The judge denied the motion on new trial for Bethune.
Bethune faces anywhere from 20 to 60 years in prison.
