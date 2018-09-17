McCracken Co., KY officials search for fugitive wanted out of SC

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -
On Monday, Sept. 17 the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department investigated an alleged assault involving 22-year-old Jamir Brewington of Clarks River Road.
During the investigation, deputies learned that Brewington was wanted out of South Carolina for assault first degree.
Brewington is described as a black male, 6 foot tall 180 pounds with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt; however a recent report from a witness stated he had removed his shirt.
At 9:12 a.m. when deputies arrived at his home Brewington fled on foot towards the wooden area around the Country Aire Mobile Home Park.
Deputies and Paducah City Police Officers are still in the area actively searching for Brewington.
Anyone with information concerning Brewington’s whereabouts is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at (270) 444-4719.
