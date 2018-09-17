Jackson Schools focus on student social and emotional needs with Hero Packs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Jackson R-2 School District is working on ensuring the social, emotional and educational needs with a new Hero Pack.
The new Hero Packs is a bag of items that will help to provide over 200 families a valuable care package including toiletries such as shampoo and deodorant.
Other items included are books, toys and games.
"With the books, that is going to help our students with creativity and learning," West Lane Elementary Assistant Principal Christine Zirges said.
"With the games and toys, that will help with communication, also creativity.
It brings joy to their homes as well.
And then with toiletries, that just brings an extra comfort as well."
The Hero Packs will be distributed to those ranging from birth to seniors in high school which include younger siblings of the students.
Zirges said it's important they include younger siblings of the students in this program.
"Those children will become our students," Zirges said.
"We want to make sure that we are supporting our families and our children before they even come to us so they can be the most prepared."
The new Hero Pack follows the Power Pack bag that is already being provided to students that started last year.
The Power Pack is a program provided to over 200 families each week that include food items that help give students and their family nutritious and kid-friendly foods to help get them through the weekend.
"We've looked at some statistics with those and it shows that they have had a better attendance rate and less discipline referrals through that," West Lane Elementary School Social Worker Donna Bullard said.
"Many of the children come back to me and say, 'Thank you for the food.
I can now concentrate in class.' This enhances their learning ability."
Bullard said she has visited some homes where there is no electricity, no toys, and food is scarce.
"I've met with several of those students and they tell me how difficult it is.
That if it wasn't for school and the Power Packs, that's the only meal that they get and that it's hard for them to sit in a classroom and concentrate when their belly is growling," Bullard said.
This is one of the many reasons why Zirges feels that whole child services is the most important work they as teachers and the school district staff can do for the children.
"Our teachers daily are focusing on the social and emotional needs for the students through morning meeting times that we have and counseling times that we have," Zirges stated.
"This (Hero Pack) is just another way to meet those needs.
We are at school and we are really focusing on that.
Now at home, it can be an extension of the school day with these Power Packs and Hero Packs in order to meet our student needs all day long, every day."
The Hero and Power Packs are provided by donations from the community.
Donations for the Hero Packs are being accepted at every elementary school, junior high school, high school and board office.
Items accepted are books, toiletries, games, toys and monetary donations.
The Hero Packs are expected to be given to the families in late October.
For more information on the program or if you would like to enroll, call the Jackson School District Board Office at 573-243-9501.
