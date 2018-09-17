First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Upper-level ridge of high pressure to hold in place for the next few days, keeping it more summer than fall.
Clouds and showers from Florence are as close to us as central Kentucky and Tennessee this Sunday evening…but the system is now moving north and not west, so this active weather looks to stay just to our east tonight and Monday. Our weather will not change much over the next few days therefore, with mainly sunny, hot and rather humid days and mostly clear and unusually warm nights. Highs Monday thru Thursday look to be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with peak heat indices in the mid to upper 90s thanks to rather high humidity levels. Rain chances will be almost non-existent for the next few days.
By Friday the pattern finally starts to break down as the upper ridge weakens and a weak frontal boundary sags south into the mid-Mississippi Valley. Models are hanging the weak front over the region from late Friday thru next weekend. As it moves back and forth there will be a better chance of periods of scatttered showers and storms….and temps will begin to decrease, though not dramatically. This will not be a major push of cool air…at least not yet….so it won’t be really ‘fall like’ even behind this first front. We may get a stronger push of cooler, drier air sometime later next week but not until some point past next weekend.
