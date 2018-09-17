First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Clouds and showers from Florence are as close to us as central Kentucky and Tennessee this Sunday evening…but the system is now moving north and not west, so this active weather looks to stay just to our east tonight and Monday. Our weather will not change much over the next few days therefore, with mainly sunny, hot and rather humid days and mostly clear and unusually warm nights. Highs Monday thru Thursday look to be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with peak heat indices in the mid to upper 90s thanks to rather high humidity levels. Rain chances will be almost non-existent for the next few days.