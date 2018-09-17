First Alert: Plenty of sunshine in the forecast

(KFVS) -
Fog will be likely across areas this morning.
Lisa Michaels says there will be lots of sun this morning with some light clouds.
Areas will warm up quickly before noon with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.
It will feel like summer with feel like temperatures will be in the mid 90s.
There is a chance of remnants of Florence in our western counties and some isolated showers and storms in our eastern counties this afternoon. These will clear out by sunset.
