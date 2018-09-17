Domestic violence call ends in drug arrest

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - A Kennett, Missouri man is facing drug charges after police follow up on a domestic violence call.
According to the Kennett Police Department’s Facebook page, officers stopped at a home on the 900 block of Louis Street on Thursday, Sept. 13 to make sure domestic violence suspects were not at the residence.
During a search, officers say the tenant allegedly tried to hide a large bag of what appeared to be synthetic marijuana and what appeared to be synthetic marijuana spread out on a tray drying.
The tenant, Taja Welton, 23, was detained and officers called the Dunklin County Juvenile Office and the Missouri Division of Children’s Services.
Police say a four-month-old child was in the home. The child was turned over to the Missouri Division of Children’s Services.
After receiving a warrant to search the home, officers report they found a large undisclosed amount of synthetic marijuana, a large undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and two firearms.
After the search of the home Welton was arrested and taken to the Dunklin County Justice Center on the following charges: possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
