Customer of popular money transfer app warns of possible scam

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Roderick Duncan is a local chef who said he was scammed when he called what he believed was a customer service number he found online for Cash App--a digital money transfer merchant.
He said he was trying to assist his mother who was having trouble using her Cash App debit card.
After providing his login information, Duncan realized something was wrong when his account was locked and emptied.
Memphis Police Department said it hasn’t received any recent economic crime reports about Cash App but warned against providing login or password information over the phone.
Cash App is licensed under Square Inc. with the Better Business Bureau. It’s an accredited A+ rated business but has more than 1,700 complaints.
A 2016 a BBB alert warned of a phishing scam involving customer’s bank accounts.
The Cash App customer service number Duncan called no longer works and a search for a number only resulted in an email support page.
Jerica Phillips emailed asking about a possible scam but didn’t get an immediate response.
The BBB reminds customers that popular apps are often targeted by scammers.
“I’m not sure if it was Cash App, but they have everything that’s affiliated with Cash App. I feel Cash App should at least let people know that it’s some scamming going on and they are trying to affiliate themselves with us but it’s not us, and they haven’t even done that," Duncan said.
