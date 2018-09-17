Cardinals avoid the sweep and stay in wild card race with 5-0 win over Dodgers

By Kyle Hinton | September 16, 2018 at 10:40 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 10:40 PM

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the finale of a four-game series.

Adam Wainwright pitched 6 innings give up only two hits and striking out nine.

Marcell Ozuna had a solo home run in the first to make it 1-0 Cardinals.

Jedd Gyorko singled in another run in the fourth with an RBI single (2-0 Cardinals).

Yadier Molina was helping the Cardinals any way he could with RBI singles in the fourth and eighth innings and reaching on a fielder’s choice in the sixth.

Cardinals stop the bleeding and beat the Dodgers 5-0.

